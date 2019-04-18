Lighter Winds, Clear Skies

A dry airmass from the Rockies is moving south into Texas. Winds will be much lighter overnight. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow heat to quickly radiate out to space from the ground, allowing the bottom of the atmosphere (where we are) to cool into the 50's by dawn. The dry airmass will be nearly overhead during Friday with sunny dry conditions with light winds. As the dry airmass moves off to our east, a warmer flow of wind will arrive from the south on Saturday. By Tuesday, gulf humidity will occupy a thickening layer of the atmosphere leading to a chance of some showers. An approaching front on Wednesday will bring us the best chance of showers in this 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting much lighter winds tonight, low in the 50's. Sunny warm and dry with light winds Friday, high in the mid to high 80's. Mainly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the low 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, a chance of showers, especially on Wednesday. Highs around 90 Tuesday, the 80's Wednesday and Thursday.