Lightning and a thunder!

After talking about our chances of precipitation these past few days, the rain fell down and woke our dreams and that's because we got a lot of thunder and lightning.

As we head into the afternoon it's going to be another hot and humid day in paradise as we are expecting temperatures in the mid-90s and overcast skies.

On Thursday we will wake up to wet and muggy conditions in the 70s and see a high of about 95 degrees.

We could still continue to see a slight chance of showers in the early morning hours but a lot of that will die down by the afternoon.

A lot of that humidity and cloud coverage will start to build once again overnight as we are expecting a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday morning.

On Friday we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 93 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening.

We are expecting a wet and gloomy weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s during the day and low 70s by night.

These chances of rain will carry on into next week, as we are expecting to start Monday in the 90s and Tuesday at 91.

Overall, it looks like we are getting ready for the summer as we see hot and humid temperatures and no end in sight.

Fortunately, most of us should be staying indoors during these times.