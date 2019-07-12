Lil Wayne walks off stage mid-set during Blink-182 tour

It looks like rapper Lil Wayne be quitting his co-headlining tour with Blink-182.

The rapper has been on tour with the pop-punk rock band since June and it was expected to be one of the biggest tours of the summer.

On Thursday during the show in Bristow, Virginia, Lil Wayne abruptly stopped after performing four songs and said he was not happy with how things are going.

He told the crowd that he wasn’t too sure how long he would be able to do the tour and that it might be his last night.

Wayne then left shortly after.

The tour is expected to last until mid-September.

Blink-182 has yet to comment on the incident.