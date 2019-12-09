The following are the names and positions of those in the Democratic party who filed for the March 2020 primary elections:

U.S. Representative: Henry Cuellar vs. Jessica Cisnerors

State Representative District 42: Richard Raymond (unopposed)

State Representative District 80: Tracy King vs. Danny Valdez

341st District Judge: Beckie Palomo (unopposed)

406th District Judge: O.J. Hale (unopposed)

District Attorney: Isidro Alaniz (unopposed)

County Attorney: Marco Montemayor (unopposed)

Webb County Sheriff: Martin Cuellar vs. Ponse Trevino

Webb County Tax Assessor Collector: Rosie Cuellar, Patricia Barrera, Amalia Quintana Valdez

Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1: Jesse Gonzalez, Liza De Leon, and Guadalupe “Lupe” De León

Webb County Commissioner Precinct 3: John Galo (unopposed)

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 place 1: Hector Liendo (not seeking reelection), Marie Perez, Juan Paz, Monica Liendo (judges daughter), and Maria Elena Moralez

Constable Precinct 1: Rodolfo Rudy Rodriguez, Juan J.K. Rendon, Ricardo Rick Romo

Constable Precinct 2: Miguel Mike Villarreal, Everardo Herby Leal

Constable Precinct 3: Adrian Cortez vs. Sabino Moralez

Constable Precinct 4: Harold Devally (unopposed)

Democratic Party Chair: Alberto Torres, Jr. (not seeking reelection), Silvia Bruni, and Eduardo Chapa.

KGNS reached out to the Republican Party Chair, Bill Young, who said details on who filed with the Republican party would be released Tuesday.