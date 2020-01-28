Literacy Volunteers of Laredo offering free tutoring services to adults

A nonprofit organization that seeks to promote literacy in Laredo is inviting the community to take advantage of its services.

Literacy Volunteers of Laredo is looking to help provide the community with the essential skills they need to succeed in the workforce.

LVL consists of highly trained volunteers who are able to teach adults reading and English to those who are not fluent in the language.

The group also offers computer classes for adults who are looking to become more tech-savvy with computers and smart devices.

The literacy program is not only encouraging adults to take advantage of its classes but they are also looking for educated individuals to teach those who need help.

If you are a fun and responsible person that is looking to help others, you can volunteer to be a tutor.

Tutors must be at least 16 years old or older and must commit to a minimum of three hours per week.

The group will be hosting a meeting this Saturday, February 1st for those who want to get involved in the cause.

They will be gathering at the Community Service Building -10 at West End Washington Street near the Laredo College campus.

For more information about the program you can call 956-724-5207 or click here.