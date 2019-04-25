Literacy Volunteers of Laredo challenging residents to spelling bee contest!

A local group is looking to host a spectacular event where spellers of various ages can put their skills to the test!

In today’s world of social media and posting online, spelling is something that takes the center stage; however, many of us heavily rely on the use of technology to correct our mistakes.

The Literacy Volunteers of Laredo is putting challenging community members during its annual Adult Spelling Bee!

Many groups and organizations will go head to head to see who the best speller in town is.

Contestants can register with a group of people or by themselves and spell out a word from an official spelling bee list.

Organizations can purchase a group table for $300 and individual spellers can sign up for $30.

Last year, Laredo College took home the trophy and this year they will be back to defend their title.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 1st; however, participants will have until Tuesday to register.

For more information, you can call (956) 724-5207.