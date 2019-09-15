Little Bella's spirit lives on through blood and marrow drive

The fighting spirit of little Bella Sanchez can still be felt in Laredo.

At just seven-months old, Bella was diagnosed with leukemia. She underwent countless treatments and had been in and out of remission.

Back in April, Bella lost her battle to cancer; however, her family and supporters who stood by her side held a blood and marrow drive in her honor.

In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place every September, blood drives sponsored by Lazy Boy Tattoos and Pla-Mor helped keep her memory alive.

Many took the time out of their Saturday to donate blood and marrow for a worthy cause.

Her father Ray Sanchez believes it’s important to continue the fight for other children who may be facing a similar battle.

Be the Match representative Gloria Mondragon described Bella as a shining spirit during her time with the young girl.

Mondragon says Bella was the first patient she ever worked with since she began her journey with Be the Match.

She met Bella last October when she was in need of a marrow transplant and has since become very close with the family.

Her smile is one of the many lasting memories her father still has.