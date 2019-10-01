Little Caesars surprises Bethany House with a pizza party

Little Caesars Love Kitchen on wheels made a stop at the Bethany House of Laredo to prepare and serve over 400 slices of hot pizza to those in need of a meal.

Every year, this big-rig pizza kitchen on wheels travels across the United States and Canada to deliver pizza to the hungry, homeless, and disaster victims.

This is the 9th time in nine years that Little Caesars Love Kitchen stops and blesses the folks at Bethany House.

Cindy Leyendecker, Director of Community Relations said, “This is an amazing way to share love by sharing Hot Pizza.”