Living it up on Friday!

It's finally Friday and it's going to be the perfect weekend to stay indoors, again!

After enjoying temperatures in the 70s, we are going to bounce back to the 80s.

On Friday, we'll start out in the upper 60s and then a lot of that humid air will start to build up and put as at a high of 85 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into the evening hours, we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

On Saturday, we will get even hotter in the upper 80s just below the 90 degree mark with another chance of rain.

By Sunday things will start to clear up and temperatures will be back in the mid to low 90s.

These hotter temperatures will persist for the rest of the week next week.

It may be time to say goodbye to that spring weather and welcome the summer.