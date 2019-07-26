Local detox center could soon become a reality

An agreement between the City of Laredo and Webb County over a proposed detox center could soon come to fruition.

A Drug and Alcohol Commission member says they want both entities to enter into an inter-local agreement.

This type of agreement is similar to that used by the City of Austin, and Travis County for their sobriety center.

According to commission member, Marah Mendez, they hope to move quickly on the agreement.

Mendez says the county is going to put the agenda item on their meeting and then the city will discuss the approval of the project.

The county has already offered the former Youth Village as the proposed site for the center.

Once the agreement is set, each entity will know what role they will play with the center.