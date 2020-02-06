NFL picks local athlete to attend Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has come and gone but one Laredo girl is still on cloud nine after an unforgettable experience.

Raine Perez was one of several kids chosen by the NFL to take part in the game in Miami.

"I thought I was dreaming. I'm like, am I really here?"

Twelve year old Raine Perez is known in Laredo for her love of football and her skills on the field. That speed and agility was what caught the eye of NFL officials.

After submitting a highlight-video, Raine was chosen as one of 32 kids who got an all-expense paid trip to the 2020 Super Bowl.

"Laredo is a small city, I really didn't think they would pick a girl."

Raine along with her parents jetted off to Miami the Thursday before the big game. From getting new gear to making new friends, Raine lived through the full Super Bowl experience.

As part of her prize, she would represent an NFL team during the game and get to run out into the field.

"We saw the stadium- it was huge. I was nervous about Sunday."

On the big day she wore a Rams jersey, which happens to be her dad's favorite, and Raine was among the group of boys and girls handing off the game ball to the referee to kick off Super Bowl 54.

"I was nervous, but excited."

After taking center field, Raine and her dad got to enjoy the game.

Even though the team she was rooting for didn't win, she says she'll treasure being a part of NFL history.

"It made me feel proud that girls can do what boys can do."

Raine is an all-around athlete. Here at home she plays flag-football, volleyball, and track.