Counseling options offered for those who don't feel safe at home

There are many places those at home can turn to if they don't feel safe at home during this time.

Sister Rosemary Welsh, director of Casa Misericordia and Mercy Clinic, is reminding everyone that if they need any counseling or help during this difficult time, there are services available.

They have adjusted their hours at Mercy Clinic to be able to provide services to those who need it.

"The other thing is, and I think this is important, we're looking at other medias, maybe somebody will call and is very upset or they have been in the shelter, they were supposed to go for an appointment with the counselor, the counselor can do it on the phone. There is other ways that we can talk to people to make sure that we can minimize the anxiety in what's going on. "

Anyone that needs help can call Casa Misericordia at 712-9590.