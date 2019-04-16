Local 911 dispatchers recognized

A group of people who play a vital role in connecting us to our first responders are recognized.

As part of National Telecommunicators Week, a special awards ceremony was held to honor 911 dispatchers.

These men and women are the lifeline for the city, county, and state who not only ensure the community receive the help they need but also make sure deputies and officers return home safely.

Local dispatcher John Jeffrey Guerrero Jr. says they are the ones that have to control the situation before anything else happens, which can be quite difficult during stressful situations.

Last year alone, Webb County 911 dispatchers answered more than 17,000 calls.