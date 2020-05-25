Local Airport to receive $18 million for expansion

After 20 years, the Laredo International Airport is set for another expansion project that will give visitors a sense of place.



With the help of millions of dollars from the federal government, the airport is expected to get improvements.

The City of Laredo is getting over $18 million from the CARES Act, and it's going towards the Laredo International Airport, money that will be used to continue paying their staff and also to expand the airport.

"With this money, there is something we can do to help our tenants and also potentially something here that is, this is the public's building, this is where people go when they fly out," said Jeffery Miller. "When people think of Laredo, they think of the terminal."

According to airport director Jeffery Miller, the CARES Act funding is allowing them to do something different with federal dollars.



He says typically with airport funding, they are restricted to areas that are non-revenue producing. However, this grant affords them the opportunity to renovate bathrooms, add a conference area or lounge, and even move the TSA checkpoint.

"And giving that opportunity now for meeters and greeters, and really those niches that you see at a small airport that are endearing that, yeah, this is the meet and greet area and this is an area where we can put an official nursing station. All these initiatives they've been wanting to do."

Miller says this won't be a long project to accomplish.

"We can do roughly around 9 million dollars a year, so we can take the 18 in a half million dollars in the airport operating budget over the span of two years, but what that allows us to do is to pay for the next phase which would be a work order basically with our engineering firm to really start with a more detail process scope and see what that looks like."

He says the cares act also allows them to use the funding where ever they need it to be.

City Council agreed to move forward with the design process of this expansion project.

Council also approved to create a deferral program to give airport tenants some relief during the pandemic.