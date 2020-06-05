Local CBP and Border Patrol agents headed to Washington D.C.

Federal agents continue to be deployed to our nation’s capital to assist law enforcement with the protests and riots.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along with Border Patrol agents were seen with their bags at the Laredo International airport as they prepare for deployment.

The agents will be supporting other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to prevent any further civil unrest in the D.C. area.

Agents will also assist in protecting from rioting, domestic acts of terrorism, as well as other criminal activities.

