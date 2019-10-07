Local Catholic radio KHOY hosts Radiothon

A local radio station needs your help to raise funds for their yearly operating budget.

Catholic station KHOY is a non-commercial radio station serving not only Laredo, but Nuevo Laredo as well.

For several years, the station has played easy listening music, instrumental versions of popular songs, and inspiring messages.

Fundraisers are one of the only ways the station is able to keep their signal on the air.

Erica Johnston from the Diocese of Laredo says that their radio station needs the support of the listeners and the community to stay on the air every year.

The Radiothon will be taking place from today until Friday from 6:30 in the morning until 6:30 in the afternoon. The public is welcomed to visit KHOY, call in their pledges, or donate online to help the station collect the necessary funds to continue their non-commercial broadcast.

The theme of this year’s Radiothon is called "One station under god.”