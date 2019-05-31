Local Catholic school closes its doors

After months of announcing the closure and merger of two Catholic schools students and faculty attended the last day at St. Peter's Memorial School.

The cafeteria at St. Peter's Memorial School welcomed students and teachers to celebrate the end of the school year as well as the end of an era.

The closure of the campus had teachers like Melissa Tenorio completely devastated, but she says we have to accept that God wants this.

Tenorio, a former student at the school says she’s happy she had the chance to teach at her old school, and everyone at the campus is like family.

Thursday was the last day Tenorio would step into her classroom and greet her students.

After gathering with parents at the cafeteria, where pictures and yearbooks of previous classes showcased the history of the school, a mass was held to pray for the future of the students and teachers.

Marilyn Gonzalez, another school student who also later became a teacher, prayed for her students and for the unity the school gave them.

Gonzalez says she enjoyed sharing many memories with her students.

She spoke about the many different activities they would do and says it was nice to be able to go back to those memories.

Gonzalez says even as the days come and go, she will always cherish the time she spent at the school.

She adds, "I am always going to pass by and remember this as St. Peters. It is not going to be anything else to me other than the campus of St. Peters."

Although Tenorio had been preparing for this day for over a month, she says no one was ready for it.

Tenorio says the day was going to come when it would be the last day that she would walk the grounds of the school, which is very hard for her to fathom.

She adds that she will miss her students and they will remain in her heart forever as well as the school.

As we had previously reported, the Diocese of Laredo announced 'San Juan Diego' would be the name of the merged school which will open its doors on August 13th with 11 teachers whom will serve about 130 students.