Local Catholic school honors breast cancer victims

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local Catholic school honors the victims and survivors during a special event.

KGNS spoke to a man whose wife lost her life to cancer and has a message for those who are currently fighting the battle.

"It was a wonderful journey because we learned how to live with cancer, we are always hoping to have a cure for it, but the cure is to love them at the moment,” said Carlos Rene Ramirez.

Ramirez began this journey over a decade ago when his wife, Raquel, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She went through cancer for 11 years," he said.

During a special event at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, the victims and survivors of breast cancer were honored with a mass and parade.

The message was clear: they must stand in unity for those fighting the battle.

According to U.S. breast cancer statistics, one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime."

For Ramirez, he says his wife was detected during her annual mammogram- something he encourages every woman to get.

"Don't wait, don't put it off for next week, don't put it off for next month, or next year,” he said. “Do it now, it is important"

A message that's loud and clear that even a six year old is able to recognize.

Young Sophia is witnessing her grandmother's battle with cancer.

So she decided to do the unthinkable… cut her long beautiful hair for a good reason.

"To sell the cancer kids my hair," said Sophia.

And for the families, survivors, and victims that are currently or even previously battled cancer, Ramirez says you don't have to do it alone.

"This walk expresses that, that we walk with you no matter what. You are not alone."

Blessed Sacrament hosts this special mass and walk for breast cancer survivors and victims every year.