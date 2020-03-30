Local Doctor discusses pregnancy and COVID-19

The City of Laredo confirmed a pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19.

That was case number 31, which is also a case of community transmission.

We're told she is in stable condition and in quarantine.

"There has been a lot of questions and concerns on what happens if a pregnant woman is infected with the virus," said Dr. Dagoberto Gonzalez, OBGYN.

KGNS spoke to the local OBGYN about the concerns and what pregnant women need to know.

"Do what you've been doing already. Stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently."

It's as easy as that when it comes to staying healthy and preventing the spread of the virus, and it also applies to pregnant women.

One of the most common questions asked according to Dr. Dagoberto Gonzalez is if the mom who has the virus, can infect the baby too.

"We know that as of now, we know that the risk of the baby is very minimal. That the risk of the infection the mom has corona, transmitting baby is negative."

So far babies that are being born in the U.S. have been tested and they have come back with negative results.

Another concern is if a pregnant woman are more at risk than any other person getting the virus.

"What we know with COVID-19 is that the severity of the infection of the lungs or overall is the same as if you are not pregnant. So being pregnant does not increase the risk of respiratory issues in pregnancy."

But this uncertainty of the virus and how it works may affect the way women deliver in the hospital, since right now visitation is limited.

"Currently as of today, both hospitals are allowing the significant other or the partner to be there during the birth. However, once the person goes in they can't switch out. That person has to stay with patient the entire time."

Another concern is whether new mothers can breastfeed if they have the coronavirus.



The doctor says don't panic, you still can feed your baby.

"As far as breastfeeding is concern, we know that breast milk does not have COVID-19. So women can breastfeed in pregnancy. However, they have to take precautions such as wearing a mask. But we know they are limited in masks because they can transmit it to the baby."

In the end, if you are pregnant, please follow strict hygiene measures, as well as taking vitamin C and D.

"It's very important that the public understands that we are learning everyday abut how pregnancy and COVID-19 are related and how it affects the pregnancy. What I'm saying today may change tomorrow."

Dr. Gonzalez stresses that these findings and how the virus affects pregnant women is changing by the hour.

He recommends that if you have any questions at all about your pregnancy and labor on this uncertain times, to please call your OBGYN for those answers.