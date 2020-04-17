Local ER doctor shares personal COVID-19 experience

A local ER doctor shares his story of testing positive for COVID-19.

On a page called "Laredo Contra COVID-19," Doctor Jaime Pinero said he got the virus nearly two weeks ago.

His initial symptoms include sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and then a fever.



Doctor Pinero said he had been regularly taking his temperature.



His video has been viewed thousands of times, generating hundreds of comments.



He also shares what he's been seeing as a doctor regarding COVID-19.

"Well, I can tell you that everybody is very, very eager to work and help all the patients that show up. But I can tell you that I'm scared, I like to compare what we are going through is like 'walking through thin ice.' A lot of the times we may have a patient that is not having symptoms, we know that up to 25 percent of patients can transmit, even though they don't have any symptoms."

Doctor Pinero has been in Laredo for the past six years.