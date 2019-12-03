Local Food Bank asks community to help reach $10,000 goal

A local food bank is asking for the public’s help in giving back to the community.

Giving Tuesday is the day where people donate to local organizations or give back to local communities.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank is asking for residents to help them collect $10,000.

If you would like to help out, you can head over to the organizations' GoFundMe page and help them raise the funds.

This will go towards buying more food for residents in the area who are in need.

“The poverty levels have proven to be really big,” said Carmen Garcia from the Laredo Regional Food Bank. “We have a large number of families that come through this store and we hear different struggles, like they are single mothers with multiple children. They are veterans, senior citizens- they are in a group that need the help.”

The food bank serves an average of 350 families per month.