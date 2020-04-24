Local McDonald's showing love to healthcare workers with free meals

A fast-food giant is looking to show some love to our healthcare professionals and first responders who are at the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis by offering them a literal happy meal.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rages on, McDonald’s is looking to give back to those who are working endlessly to fight the virus.

Starting from now until May 5th, healthcare workers of all kinds can get their hands on some free food as part of the restaurant's "Thank You Meals for First Responders" promotion.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics can get a free meal each day for the next two weeks at any time at the drive-thru or carry out.

Here at home, local McDonald's franchise owner Mike Marasco wants to help our first responders feel appreciated.

Marasco says “We are blessed to be able to stay open and continue to provide meals to the community and provide jobs to our employees. And the first responders are the ones fighting the fight for us, and we are kind of in the support business that can help."

In the morning they have a choice of three different breakfast meals and in the evening hours, they can get a double cheeseburger, nuggets, or fish filet.

All they have to show a work badge or be in uniform.

The company said in a news release the meals will be served in a Happy Meal box "In hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food."

It’s just one of the many ways, McDonald’s is looking to say thank you.

Marasco says "Doctors, nurses, police fire, thank you for what you guys are doing, we are also partnering with Border Patrol, customs and sheriff's office, thank you for what you do to keep our community safe.”

And Marasco says many professionals are loving it!

McDonald’s has been working to support thousands of local communities during these challenging times from supporting Ronald McDonald House Charity to donating N95 masks to areas in need.