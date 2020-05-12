Local "Rally for Freedom" to be held outside City Hall

A rally is taking place Wednesday in downtown Laredo to support the opening of small businesses and ending the curfew.

From across to country to here in the lone star state, we've seen a number of "rallies for freedom" taking place.



The rallies urge local governments to open Texas.



Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther who was arrested for operating her businesses under the shutdown will be in Laredo.



KGNS has confirmed that one of the two women in Laredo arrested in April after offering beauty services during the local restrictions will meet with Shelley.



The rally is taking place on Wednesday at 10 in the morning outside of City Hall.