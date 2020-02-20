Local Republican leader speaks on election

With over 135,000 registered voters in Webb County, election officials say thousands have voted on the Democratic side but only hundreds have shown up to vote on the Republican primary ballot.

Webb County election officials say in total 1,705 people went to the polls on Wednesday. While 1,561 voted Democrat, only 144 voted Republican.

The local leader of the Republican party, William Young, believes voter turnout on the Republican side has been low because there is such a fight on the Democratic side.

Especially when it comes to the two Democratic District 28 candidates, incumbent Henry Cuellar and his challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Young says their Republican challenger Sandra Whitten will do a great job running against whoever wins the upcoming primary.

When asked about the ten propositions on the Republican ballot, Young says there is one issue that's very important to their party: Proposition 2, which asks: "Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms- yes or no?"

"The Republican party has always been for the second amendment and we stand on that," Young said. "I mean, especially in Laredo. Everybody goes hunting, everybody goes down, you go walking through areas and you're going to have to have a weapon with you. Even if you're a rancher with all the drug crossings and stuff now. It's dangerous and everybody sees that."

Meanwhile on the Democratic ballot, there are eleven propositions on the ballot ranging from right to health care, right to 21st century public education, right to clean air and safe water, right to economic security, among several others.

Young believes everyone who is registered to vote should vote regardless of the political party.

He says if you don't vote in the primaries, make sure you vote in the general election in November because he says there are no parties, it is just a list of names, and you vote for who you think will do the best job.

Voter registration is currently open for the November election.

You are able to register up to 30 days before Election Day.