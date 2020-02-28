Local Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Special Olympics of Laredo is searching for volunteers to assist with the Annual Track and Field Competition.

The events that will be taking place March 3rd to the 5th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. will begin with an opening ceremony that will include a torch lighting and parade as a celebration for the athletes.

A new addition to this year’s events will be an Athlete Village which will include mini games for the athletes in between the track and field events.

They are also looking for donations such as packaged snacks and drinks to help keep athletes and volunteers energized throughout the day.

Volunteers can sign up on the Special Olympics Laredo Facebook page.