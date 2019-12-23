Local YouTube couple brings Christmas to Bethany House

It's a day many children anticipate for the whole year: Christmas.

Unfortunately, not every child is able feel the joy of unwrapping their own presents.

But thanks to several people, children at a local shelter were able to feel the Christmas spirit.

It was a Christmas miracle, every child was able to get their hands on many gifts, and also spent time doing several fun activities. The day even featured Saint Nick, who made sure the children at the Bethany House will never forget this day.

Santa Claus got a head start in Laredo this Christmas as several people in our community joined forces to make sure children at the Bethany House were able to unwrap their very own gifts.

"To see all these children open presents, and to see Santa be here to give out the presents, it's been a very real joy," said Cindy Leyendecker, community relations director of Bethany House.

A jolly gesture put together by Jonathan Scott and Haydee Mercado, who are known as the "Anxiety Couple" on YouTube. They were able to gather funds from their over 130,000 subscribers to give toys to the children at the shelter.

"We got Z-93 to come and bring Santa Claus and the grins, we bought presents for all the kids," said Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan says there's a reason why giving back is dear to him.

"I didn't have the opportunity to have this growing up, and to see someone else smile is like the greatest experience ever."

Other groups in the community also took it upon themselves to help local children. Like the Atak Tattoos team, who have shared joy in previous years.

"We're a local tattoo parlor," said Jorge Ruiz, apprentice at Atak Tattoos. "We did it last year for some local schools but we're gonna try and make it different every year."

Jorge Ruiz says this is the time to be thankful for what we have, and helpful to those who don't.

"Once we think about them, it's really hard for us to give to our own children. Why not give them too?"

But opening presents wasn't the only task on the children's agenda today. There were arts and crafts, ice cream making, and even creating slime.

"They were so happy just doing all these activities together," said Haydee Mercado. "It was really nice seeing them be super excited about all the activities."

Haydee adds, even if people aren't able to make item donations, the most valuable asset we can share is our time and attention.

"It doesn't matter how small it is, it means so much to one person."

Others that also made gift donations to the shelter include the City of Laredo, Syndicate Car Club, and even students from Nixon High School and United Middle School.

There's over 30 children currently at the Bethany House and all of them were able to receive multiple gifts.

If you would like to know more about volunteering or donating to the Bethany House, you can contact them at 7-22-41-52