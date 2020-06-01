Local activist speaks out about recent protests

Debates on both sides of aisle continue about different issues from race to law enforcement conduct in light of the recent protests across the country.

Laredoans and others united to protest the death of George Floyd, but this is not the first time protesters gather at City Hall.



Six years ago, a man who for years has been demanding justice in local cases of alleged excessive force involving law enforcement is speaking out about this weekends event and his advice for the new generation seeking justice.

In 2014, Andres Sanchez was part of a group that spoke about the shooting of Jose Walter Garza, a man who was shot dozens of times by officers after pulling out a gun that later turned out to be a BB gun.

The officers were cleared of no wrongdoing.

Fast forward to this past Saturday, Sanchez was among the demonstrators outside City Hall.

"One thing that I did notice and I admired at the protest downtown this past Saturday, was that this group was primarily of young individuals who were so passionate about something and so motivated about something that they feel they want to enact change," said Andres Sanchez. "However, what I did observe is lack of focus what they wished to be the solution to this problem."

Six years ago Sanchez spoke before council and demanded more training for officers, enforcement of body cameras, and better interaction between officers and the community.

He said the journey to be heard at the time wasn't easy.

"They would refer to me as Mr. City Hall. They would harass us and detain us and would let us go because they had no reason to arrest us. I've been beaten by police officers."

Although police say they've made some changes, Sanchez says more work needs to be done.

"Police are a necessary part of our community but they also need to deal with the citizens of this country in a healthy and nonviolent way. The same goes for the citizens."

However, Sanchez strongly believes for groups to be heard, they should do it peacefully.

"When I went on Saturday they were carrying rifles and it was something that was unnecessary or seemed unnecessary. Peaceful protesting is the way to go about it, addressing it in front to our politicians is the proper way, changing the laws within. Instead of fighting fire with fire."

His advice to the generation protesting now is to look into our history, especially our local history to address change for the future.