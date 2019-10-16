Local airport looks to better serve those with special needs

The Blue Ribbon Committee met at the Laredo International Airport today.

It was there that they discussed passengers with special needs and how they can be better served.

They went over some of the support that can be given by entities, such as the TSA and the City of Laredo.

Passengers can report with the TSA ahead of time in order to let the agency know before their departure of any special services they might need.

Apparently, some of the most common cases they see are with wheelchair-bound passengers, those with autism, and people with vital medical devices.

One of the TSA representatives said the checkout process can be overwhelming, so their goal is to streamline it for those passengers.

Members of the committee toured the airport and planned for the staff to take some training in special needs awareness during the meeting, as well.