Local airport awarded $4 million to pave apron

Over $149 million has been awarded to the Laredo International Airport in the past decade, and Monday morning was no different.

Congressman Cuellar along with City officials announce $4 million to be awarded to Laredo’s Airport in order to improve the area where air crafts are parked, loaded, and unloaded, also known as the “apron.”

The federal funds were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement program.

The project will include paving the apron area with concrete to increase the amount of weight the area can hold, as well as drainage improvements. Officials say this project will enhance safety and operational efficiency by improving the pavement condition and reducing damage to air crafts.

Airport Director Jeffery Miller says the funds used towards the apron will allow larger passenger flights to happen in the gateway city.

Miller adds the everyday passenger might not see the improvements, however it will help move people and goods faster, cheaper, and more efficiently.

During this morning's announcement it was also revealed that Laredo College will plan for aviation mechanics to be brought to campus in order to help train those to fly into their career.

In 2018, over 680 million pounds of air cargo landed at the airport.