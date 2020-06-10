Local airport's direct flight to Mexico postponed

With the May 6th inaugural flight between Laredo and Mexico City having been postponed due to COVID-19, airport officials say they are still planning on moving forward with Aeromar Airline.

Laredo airport officials tell us they remain optimistic that the planned direct flight between the two cities will launch sometime in the fall or even the winter.



Airline officials are looking very closely at domestic flights and whether they are able to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.



They say launching the direct flight is a priority for the two trade cities and that it is only a matter of time when they get the plan off the ground.

"We're in constant communication with Aeromar," said Jeffrey Miller. "They're committed, we're committed.... It's more at this point looking for the right time for the service to make sure that people have the opportunity to use it and travel."

Miller says they've taken a number of precautionary measures to keep travelers safe, including installing plexiglass in front of employees, disinfecting terminals on a regular basis, social distancing signs on the ground, bacterial stations, and masks required when you fly.



He goes on to say that flights are gradually filling up once again with a couple of recent trips reaching 100 percent capacity.