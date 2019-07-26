Local animal shelter encouraging pet owners to control pet population

With the number of animals continuously increasing at the city's animal care facility, members of the Animal Care Service Advisory Committee are asking the public to come out and adopt a pet.

A local veterinarian is also encouraging pet owners to get your pets spayed and neutered to reduce animal overpopulation.

If you would like to adopt a furry little friend, you can stop by the shelter located at 5202 Maher Avenue.

This might be one of their only opportunities to find a "Fur-ever" home away from any harsh heat that might be coming up.