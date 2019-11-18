Local animal shelter is updating heaters and climate control

The City of Laredo is protecting animals at its shelter by improving climate control in their facility.

A total of 28 gas heaters will be added throughout the building, which will allow for the replacement of the propane heaters that are currently being used.

Beto Ramirez, the Animal Care Services Director, says the change is more suitable for the needs of the shelter.

Other features that are also being installed are tools to protect the estimated 200 dogs from strong winds.

"Some lubbers to be placed on some roof pitches for these buildings,” said Ramirez. “What'll do is it will prevent the wind from coming into these kennels. That will help keep the area warm."

The improvements are expected to be completed by January of 2020.