Local artist depicts Abrazo in mural

A local artist is contributing to the beautification of a renovation project for a local hotel.

Sandra Gonzalez is creating a mural that will be a part of the Rialto Hotel.

Her process includes using pieces of fabric to create a multimedia project.

The subject of her mural is the famed Abrazo between the U.S. and Mexico that traditionally takes place on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during the Washington's Birthday Celebration.

Gonzalez says the artwork has to deal with the sisterhood between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

The mural is expected to be finished in about three weeks.

