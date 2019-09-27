Local artist has the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl

A recent battle ensued between a number of musicians competing online for a chance to perform as the opening act at the We Can Survive Concert taking place in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The concert’s set is featuring artists like Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers.

Cesar Livio is a local artist who is throwing his hat into the ring to compete for the chance to be mentored by superstar recording artists and Grammy-award winning producers.

He draws inspiration from his father, Tito Livio, who was a famous singer in Mexico City and had a worldwide hit song in Latin American music.

Cesar is currently working on an album and enjoys performing pop and pop rock music on his guitar.