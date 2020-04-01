Local attorney addresses recent city restrictions

With the new measures being put in place by City Council to further restrict contact between individuals in the hope of stopping the spread of COVID-19, questions about how much restriction is too much have come up.

We spoke to a local ACLU attorney about the tightening restrictions and the penalties that can be imposed. Just when do these types of orders begin to infringe on civil liberties?

He says that given the current health emergency the country is facing, these measures may be necessary, but says people need to remain vigilant.

"These mandates I assume are being done for good of all the public because we don't know how long this will be going on," said said David Almaraz. "But I will tell people, yes, they do have rights but if they're out there when they shouldn't be, they need to have a good reason and I would urge all law enforcement to use their very best discretion as to why they are stopping and why they are giving tickets."

Almaraz does go on to say that the biggest ACLU concern is that under the guise of security, the government could come after voting and reproductive health care rights as well as suspending 6th Amendment rights for people accused of crimes.

He goes on to say that those infringements are scarier than any curfew or mask requirements.