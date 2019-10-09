Local attorney hosting financial success seminar

Local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to a special success seminar put together by a local lawyer.

Attorney Joseph Michael Dickerson, the author of “The Road Map to Rich-A-Lawyer’s Perspective on Getting and Staying Rich” is looking to teach others the secrets of success using his “Three Bucket Method”.

Dickerson has decided to host two in-person seminars that will offer people strategies and skills that could powerfully impact your financial success.

Attendees will get a chance to meet with the author and even get their own complimentary book for attending.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 10th at 9 a.m. and then another session at 6 p.m.