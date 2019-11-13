Local attorney reacts to DACA hearings

A local attorney who fights for immigration rights and helps others become U.S. citizens speaks out on the DACA hearings.

ACLU representative David Almaraz says he proudly defends the constitution and the bill of rights.

Almarez hopes that even if the Supreme Court rules against DACA, that President Trump will show mercy and will not order DACA recipients to be deported.

According to him, many of the recipients have shown they are a great asset to the country.

“They are now professionals, many of them. They are professors, they are lawyers, they are doctors, scientists and working in technology. So it would be ludicrous to say ‘I don't care, just go back to your country.’”

Almarez says there are more than 25 countries from around the world that are being affected by these hearings.

He says he expects the Supreme Court to make the right decision in this case.