Local attorney's search warrant sheds light on raid

The testimonies of individuals associated with a law office involved in a criminal investigation is a real case of "who did it?"

The law offices of local attorney Silverio Martinez were raided by the Texas Rangers over the weekend. They're in search of information that would lead them to an answer of who allegedly forged a notary stamp and signature.

Two cases, four people, and one similar situation: the tampering of court documents.

The investigation begins with the "affidavit in support of defendant's motion for new trial" for the case of the State of Texas versus Arnulfo Gonzalez and Cristina Sofia Mendez.

What is being alleged is that Silverio Martinez or his office manager and wife, Amely Juarez, used notary public Melissa Ann Garza's stamp and signature without her approval.

This is something that Garza and Martinez's former secretary Aprile Marie Granados can agree upon.

However, in Martinez's testimony he says he told Juarez, his wife, to seek out Garza's notary services. When he saw Juarez leave the building, it was his understanding that she was doing just that.

Once he learned of the unauthorized services by Garza, he approached Juarez about the situation.

She said that Garza did not notarize the document but due to the fact that she's allegedly allowed it in the past, Juarez assumed it would be okay to do it again.

In order to prove that this isn't a situation that happens often, Silverio provided an example to the investigator.

On June 27th, there was a similar situation where he needed to file a document but wasn't able to obtain Garza's services. So, he decided to get notary services from someone else.

The case he needed verification for was Impacto Media versus United Independent School District.

The investigator then obtained documents from the Webb County Clerk's Attorney's Office for the specific day in question. The supervisor said there was only one document filed that day by Silverio, and the investigator found that the document was notarized by Jaqueline Ramirez.

Ramirez was interviewed but shared that she had no recollection of the case. She agreed that the signature and stamp were her's, but she allegedly never reviewed the document.

However, she did point out to the investigator that it was odd that the document had an ink stain. She mentioned that there was a previous case with that same exact stain.

It's her belief that someone altered two documents to make the false verification document.

The aspects that prove the Impacto Media Case document was altered was allegedly confirmed by the investigator.

To see the complete search warrant affidavit, you can click here.