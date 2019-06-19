Local author seeks to put a stop to bullying

A local author is looking to use her new children’s book to put an end to bullying.

Childhood can be a challenging time for many kids, especially if they are being harassed by their peers.

In an effort to bring the subject to light, Claudia Villarreal decided to release her book called “The Bully who Learned to Love”.

The book follows a big bully who is taught to be mean, so he feels that it’s normal to pick on someone who’s different.

With the help of a teacher, the bully learns how to become a loving person and embrace those who are different.

Villarreal says many often times schools try to change bullying at the junior high or high school level, but this book targets this behavior at an early age.

If you would like a copy of the book and meet the author, Villarreal will be launching her book in Zapata Museum of History on Thursday, June 20th at 10 a.m.

On June the 25th Villarreal will be at the Laredo Public Library selling copies of her book.