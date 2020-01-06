Local bakeries explain what Three Kings' Day is all about

Christmas may be over, but celebrations continue while local bakeries prepare for Three Kings' Day.

The holiday is aimed at celebrating the biblical tale of the three kings, or three wise men, visiting baby Jesus after his birth.

It's typically celebrated on January 6th and families often exchange gifts amongst each other.

The holiday also includes a tradition for families to get together and eat a special Three Kings’ bread called "Rosca de reyes."

