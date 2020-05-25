Local bars face hurdles despite opening up

Many bars in Texas opened their doors over the weekend; however, bar owners are still facing several challenges despite the governor’s decision to lift restrictions.

Although owners still have to comply with the 25 percent occupancy, they cannot return to their full operations.

Owners like On the Rock Tavern Eduardo Medina says they had to turn to their staff and bands they would normal book and let the m go on March 17th when the governor’s shelter in place order took effect.

Medina says, eventually everything will go back to normal, but for now some staff members will only work one or two days out of the week but it’s going to affect their income.

Bar owners must provide hand sanitizing stations, patrons are not allowed to drink at the bar, and tables must be six feet apart from each other.