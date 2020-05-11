Local beautician speaks out after arrest

A few weeks ago, the Laredo Police Department arrested and charged two women for allegedly violating the City of Laredo’s Stay Home Work Safe Orders.

The two investigations organized from separate tips after two undercover officers made contact with each solicitor via social media setting up an appointment for beauty services that were prohibited under the emergency ordinance.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the arrests absurd and non-sensical after a third Texas woman out of Dallas also saw the same fate after she refused to shut down her salon during the shutdown.

This all stems from Governor Abbott’s order GA-14 which essentially prohibited anyone from performing any kind of beauty services as of April 2nd.

Twenty-year-old Brenda Mata found herself in the middle of a government lesson after she allegedly provided beauty services during the shutdown orders.

Mata says she is a college student right now and thought that she could make a little extra money which would help pay for necessities.

On Wednesday, April 15th Brenda received a message on social media requesting her services.

After the person said they didn't have a credit card and needed to drop off the money in person, a meeting place was arranged, money was exchanged, and Brenda was arrested in the sting operation by Laredo Police.

The next day, she was told to wait to appear in court until an attorney was assigned to her but she didn't have to wait long after a surprise announcement from Governor Abbott prompting quick and stern action in the form of an amendment to his original order.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino also issued a statement on the matter saying during the time of the two arrests the authority that the officers enacted upon was granted through the Texas code section 418 that allows for offenses to be punishable up to $1,000 and confinement in jail for up to six months.

Brenda says from now on she’s going to conduct business with a little more caution in the future and do it the safe way.

Since the announcement by the governor, Webb County District Attorney Chilo Alaniz released a statement saying his office will not be prosecuting this or the case of the second Laredo woman.