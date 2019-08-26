Local beauty contestants preparing for upcoming pageant

This upcoming weekend, Texas' beauties will take center stage in Houston and Laredo as well as other cities will have quite the representation.

Chelsea Morgensen, Miss Laredo Texas 2019, is among the 84 women who will compete for the state title.

But it's not the first time Chelsea will meet the stage; back in 2010 she was titled Miss Teen Laredo, and went on to be crowned Miss Texas Teen.

Also competing in the pageant, Miss Marcela Ayala who has been also been part of beauty competitions since she was seven years old.

Morgensen says she’s really excited and ready to be back on the Texas stage.

On Sunday Laredo Pageant Productions along with family and friends held a good luck party for the contestants.

We wish nothing but the best of luck to the Morgensen.

The competition will be held in Houston, this weekend.