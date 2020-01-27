Local bikers ride for lost pets

A local group of animal lovers in town were out doing what they can to keep rescues away from shelters before they are adopted and they did so by involving a few hogs.

Laredo's Paws on Board Rescue Support teamed up with several bike clubs this weekend including Cuervo MC, Gypsy MC, Bikers Skullz, and Ladies Riders MC to rev up their engines and generate awareness about their organization at Jett Bowl.

They are placing dogs with foster families here in Laredo who might be lost or in search of a fur-ever home.

Their goal is to not put them in cages or subject them to potential euthanasia.

In many instances, the dogs might be from out of town, but they are kept here in Laredo until they can be placed with an adoptive family.

The group is accepting donations like pet food to keep the animals comfortable you can find them on Facebook for information.

The group would like to thank all of its sponsors for their support including:

(1.)Roque Vela

(2.)Border Skullz MC.

(3.)Robert Chaney ( Assistant Pric. Christian Middle School)

(4.) Laredo Lady Raiders

(5.) Blue Night's

(6.) Gypsy MC

(7.) Elsa Zarate

(8.) Lazy Boy Tattoos

(9.) South Texas Insurance Agency Laredo, Texas a

As well as many others that stop and Donated to this great cause.