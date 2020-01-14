Local blood bank nearly reaches goal in four days

Laredoans came out and supported the need of blood in our community.

During Saturday's blood drive, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center collected 66 units.

Last week we told you about the critically low inventory of the blood bank and how they needed to collect 4,000 units by Friday.

On Tuesday the blood bank tells us that in four days they collected 3,229 units.

They are thankful for your donations, but add that the need is still there, so please if you see a blood donation drive in the community to stop and help save a life.