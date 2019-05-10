Local book store sending coffee to American troops

This Fourth of July, American troops from all over the world will celebrate Independence Day with a little taste of home.

Second and Charles in collaboration with Soldiers' Angels have launched a nationwide effort to send a "Cup of joe" to American troops.

To participate all you have to do is add the coffee to your purchase as you pay at the store.

In addition, you can add a personalized message to say thanks to our soldiers.

Cassandra Perez with Second and Charles says this is just a small way we can give back to our troops.

If you want to pitch in, you still have three weeks left.

The last day to help is on Sunday, June second.