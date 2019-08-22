Local boy helps coach and shares the act of kindness

A local boy is showing the community how an act of kindness can make a difference.

For Sanchez- Ochoa 8 year old Ethan Hernandez, his goal is to make his parents, teachers, team mates and basketball coach Juan Avila proud.

So when he heard coach Avila’s brother was sick, Edgar sprang into action collecting bottle caps for a program that helps families with loved ones with cancer.

On Monday, Edgar’s selfless efforts got him recognized at city council.

Coach Avila says Ethan is the example that there's no age limit to helping those in need.

“At the age of an 8 year old to have that heart, to go way beyond the call of duty to try to make somebody else happy is more than we can ask for” Avila said.

