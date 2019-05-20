Local school bus driver's hard work goes viral

A viral post on social media is catching the attention of thousands after a local bus driver was simply just doing his job.

It was an ordinary day for United ISD bus driver Maurillo Acuna; little did he know, he was getting a lot of praise on social media after someone captured pictures of Mr.Acuna attending to his bus.

The social media post read in part, “Instead of just relaxing and waiting, I saw this man for over 30 minutes cleaning and washing his bus number 78. This man literally washed his bus with detail. He washed and detailed the entire bus, windows, tires, rims and all."

United ISD shared the post on Facebook and it caught the eyes of thousands on social media.

Mr. Acuna says he takes pride in his job and he had no idea about the post until his children and grandchildren told him about it.

Aside from the thousands of views, the post has hundreds of shares and comments from people all praising Mr. Acuna.

It’s still unclear who made the original post sent to the district.