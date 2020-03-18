Local business implements "No Handshake Zones"

A local business is taking all the necessary precautions to keep its customers and employees safe from the coronavirus.

Laredo Trailer Supply has decided to implement “No Handshake Zone” signs to remind its employees and customers to refrain from any human contact during this difficult time.

The sign also reminds people to keep their distance as recommended by the CDC.

The business has also instructed its employees to constantly sanitize doorknobs, countertops, shelves and any areas touched by employees or customers.

Plastic partitions have also been set up in the counter areas to protect customers and employees during business transactions.

Laredo Trailer Supply has also made some changes to its store hours and delivery times to protect employees and customers from exposure.