Local business speaks out on tenant's remarks

A local business is speaking out regarding recent social media posts involving a tenant of theirs.



Cultura Beer Garden is the site of several food trucks, but recently one of their tenants 'Wok-A-Mole' came under fire after alleged hostile remarks about the Black Lives Matter protests made by the truck's owner surfaced online.



On Thursday, owners of Cultura Beer Garden released a statement to KGNS:

"At Cultura Beer Garden, we are slowly adapting to changes brought on by times of social unrest and a pandemic that has impacted the lives of millions of people across our globe.

Cultura has always existed to serve the entire community, and it has always been our belief that patrons from all walks of life are welcomed. Everyone who visits our establishment brings and takes something with them, and we take pride in creating an all-inclusive space where people constantly learn from one another while enjoying delicious food, craft beer, and music.

Our top priority is and always has been to serve all our customers by offering exceptional service and a quality atmosphere; as well as building strong relationships with our food truck partners.

We are in conversations with all our food truck partners about identifying ways to improve our space for the use of their business and all our patrons. Wok-A-Mole’s departure from Cultura was mutual and we hope they will be able to re-open their business in the future."

